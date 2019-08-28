Thursday: A Look At Lamar Johnson's Legal Limbo

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Lamar Johnson has been in prison for 24 years. A St. Louis jury found him guilty of murder in 1995 – and he’s been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole ever since.

But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner now says prosecutors in her office engaged in serious misconduct. Saying her Conviction Integrity Unit has found new evidence that Johnson is actually innocent, she sought a new trial.

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan denied that request. She says Gardner’s motion came “approximately 24 years” past the deadline. So where does that leave Johnson?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the latest on this case with Tricia Bushnell, director of the Midwest Innocence Project. We’ll also be joined by Mike Jarvis. He’s gotten to know Lamar Johnson over the last eight years and is advocating for his freedom.

