Thursday: Making Quarantine Work — Whether You're Stuck At Home With An Ex Or A Classroom Pet

When Dani and Logan first broke up last year, they weren’t in a place financially or otherwise where it made sense to separate their lives completely. They shared a lease on a one-bedroom apartment in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood, and their breakup was a pretty amicable one as far as breakups go. So they stayed put for the time being and made it work.

In February, they talked things through and ultimately decided to extend the lease a while longer. But then a pandemic hit. And while it’s one thing to share living space with an ex, it’s quite another to have to shelter in place with them for days on end.

“We’ve re-found out all the reasons the relationship didn’t work,” Dani says. The two of them have also found the experience not as difficult as others might assume, though they do have their spats — more now than they’d had in months.

We’ll also hear from a family in south St. Louis who wound up sequestered with their son’s class parakeets. They’d agreed to take care of the birds during spring break, but that commitment quickly turned into something more with the spread of COVID-19.

We’d like to hear from you as well: Are your quarantine arrangements unconventional or unexpected in some way?

