 Thursday: With Meatless Alternatives All the Rage, Local Companies Are Meeting the Demand | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: With Meatless Alternatives All the Rage, Local Companies Are Meeting the Demand

By 1 minute ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As an increasing number of Americans diners seek to limit their consumption of meat, the number of tasty substitutes on offer have grown. These days, it’s not enough for restaurants to offer a black bean burger or pasta primavera. Diners are demanding meat-free dishes that taste as delicious, and complex, as the options given to omnivores.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the way Missouri companies are helping to feed this growing need. With the Impossible Burger now almost impossible to get, but demand higher than ever, some local restaurants are turning to more local solutions.

Joining the discussion will be Todd Boyman, CEO of Hungry Planet. The St. Louis company’s Match Meats started as a vegan-friendly retail line for home cooks, but expanded last year to serve the restaurant industry as well. We’ll also be joinedChris Berkte, executive chef of the newly opened vegan-focused restaurant Utah Station. 

What’s your favorite meat-free protein? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
vegetarian
vegan
Meat Substitute

Related Content

Career Suicide Or Lifesaver? Why A Professional Foodie Went Vegetarian

It takes an adventurous palate to be a food journalist, who must sample and judge from a wide world of cuisines. So it's understandable why some chefs and foodies might be suspicious of a food editor who decides to cut himself off from a broad swath of eating possibilities by becoming vegetarian.

'Test Kitchen': How To Make Vegetarian Dishes Pop With A Little Umami

Just because a meal is vegetarian doesn't mean it can't be "meaty." One trick to heighten the depth of flavors in plant-based dishes? Use ingredients that offer a pop of umami, say Bridget Lancaster and Jack Bishop of America's Test Kitchen, who have released the new cookbook The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook.