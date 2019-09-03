Thursday: With Meatless Alternatives All the Rage, Local Companies Are Meeting the Demand

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As an increasing number of Americans diners seek to limit their consumption of meat, the number of tasty substitutes on offer have grown. These days, it’s not enough for restaurants to offer a black bean burger or pasta primavera. Diners are demanding meat-free dishes that taste as delicious, and complex, as the options given to omnivores.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the way Missouri companies are helping to feed this growing need. With the Impossible Burger now almost impossible to get, but demand higher than ever, some local restaurants are turning to more local solutions.

Joining the discussion will be Todd Boyman, CEO of Hungry Planet. The St. Louis company’s Match Meats started as a vegan-friendly retail line for home cooks, but expanded last year to serve the restaurant industry as well. We’ll also be joinedChris Berkte, executive chef of the newly opened vegan-focused restaurant Utah Station.

