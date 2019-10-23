Thursday: Meet CAIR-MO'S New Executive Director, Mojda Sidiqi

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Since 2012, Faizan Syed has been a key figure in Missouri’s Muslim community, serving as the executive director of the state chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations. When he first started, CAIR-MO was a small organization with just one board member and a budget of a little more than $10,000. But the group has since become a leading voice in the community.

Syed recently left the organization to become the new executive director of CAIR-Dallas-Fort Worth. Taking over as director this month is Mojda Sidiqi, who was previously CAIR-MO’s communications coordinator.

Sidiqi joined the organization in 2018, and now leads its efforts to enhance understanding of the Muslim faith, protect civil liberties and empower American Muslims. In addition to her advocacy work, Sidiqi is a local fitness instructor focusing on “Corrective Exercise Training” and nutrition.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, both Sidiqi and Syed will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss the organization’s past and its future.

There will be a farewell banquet and fundraiser for Syed at the organization’s 7th Anniversary Gala Friday, Nov. 8.

