Thursday: Missouri Secretary Of State Jay Ashcroft Discusses Voting In A Pandemic

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As Missouri’s secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft is the state’s chief elections officer. But on what might be the biggest issue surrounding elections in 2020, Ashcroft has deferred to local elections authorities.

During the pandemic, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended election officials encourage voting options that don’t lead to long lines at the polls, such as vote-by-mail or early voting.

Missouri law allows voters to cast an absentee ballot if they are “confined due to illness or disability.” Some local election officials, including in St. Louis County, suggest that the mere fear of contracting the coronavirus is enough to justify such ballots.

But other election officials disagree with that interpretation, as does Governor Mike Parson. And Ashcroft has said it’s not his call to make.

“I can’t take on the role of the court and exceed my authority and say, ‘This is what the law means,’” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “My advice to election authorities is to go with the plain language.” The ACLU of Missouri has now sued to demand the state permit such absentee voting.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Secretary of State Ashcroft will join us to discuss his thoughts on elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

Have a question or comment for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.