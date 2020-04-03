Thursday: 'Mrs. America,' The Story of Phyllis Schlafly And The Equal Rights Amendment

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In her soon-to-premiere FX limited series “Mrs. America,” creator and showrunner Dahvi Waller introduces viewers to the late St. Louis native Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) in unprecedented, full-color fashion.

Schlafly is portrayed by a brilliant Cate Blanchett, whose acting brings to life not only Schlafly’s years-long fight against the Equal Rights Amendment and its feminist advocates but also other aspects of the conservative leader’s life.

Along the way, Waller’s all-star cast also takes viewers into the minds and lives of a host of lionized female figures of 1970s America, including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) among others.

In a conversation that will air during Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Waller will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss Schlafly and the decades of political history she and her political adversaries helped shape — and how Waller went about bringing this story to the screen.

The series premieres April 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

