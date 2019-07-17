Thursday: Oratory’s Enduring Role In Light Of Optimist International’s Oratorical World Championship

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

More than two millennia after the ancient orator Demosthenes refined his speaking style by talking with pebbles in his mouth, great speeches continue to play a significant cultural role. That enduring impact on public life – as well as the value of public speaking skills for everyday contexts – is in the spotlight during Optimist International’s Oratorical World Championships.

Taking place at St. Louis University, the competition runs Thursday through Saturday, with several sizable scholarship awards awaiting the winners.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network will talk with a past winner of the competition, Justice Hill, who is now a SLU student, as well as Rebecca Butler Mona, the president of Optimist International. Also joining the discussion will be Wayne Fields, the Lynne Cooper Harvey Chair Emeritus in English at Washington University.

Among other books, Fields is the author of “Union of Words: A History of Presidential Eloquence.”

