Thursday: Pandemic Perpetuates 'Period Poverty' In St. Louis Region

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Thursday.

Last year, a report published in the medical journal Obstetrics and Gynecology surveying low-income women in St. Louis found that nearly two-thirds of them can’t always afford pads or tampons — often resorting to rags, diapers or paper towels. According to Laurel Segrist, program manager for the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, such “period poverty” in the region is still as pressing of an issue than ever, perpetuated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The alliance is an initiative of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank. The program began its first distribution this past March after a year of raising funds and collaborating with other organizations.

Segrist will join host Sarah Fenske on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the pandemic has shifted their distribution methods, and legislative efforts to lower the tax levied on feminine hygiene products to no greater than the tax levied on food.

