 Thursday: Photographer Nate Burrell Discusses His 'Covid Days' | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Photographer Nate Burrell Discusses His 'Covid Days'

Nate Burrell's "Covid Days" series includes this image of Yaqui's Restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit Nate Burrell | Courtesy of the photographer

For more than 10 years, Nate Burrell has trained his camera lens on musicians. The St. Louis-based photographer has produced indelible concert images and also shot album art for an array of rising stars in the scene, including Pokey LaFarge and Kevin Bowers.

But last month, with the coronavirus shutting bars and music venues, Burrell turned his eye to a different series of images. Captured in a two-week dash around the city, his “Covid Days” project shows the city’s residents outside shuttered businesses or closed-up offices, their faces masked. He chose people who normally provide a gathering place, and in striking black-and-white images, revealed their range of emotions as that place has been transformed by the pandemic: sober, fearful, defiant. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Burrell will join us to discuss how he conceived “Covid Days,” and what he observed in his two-week journey through St. Louis. 

Have a question or comment about Nate Burrell’s “Covid Days”? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

