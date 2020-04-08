 Thursday: Phyllis Schlafly's Daughter Recalls The 'Mrs. America' She Knew | St. Louis Public Radio
Thursday: Phyllis Schlafly's Daughter Recalls The 'Mrs. America' She Knew

Anne Schlafly Cori, left, with her mother Phyllis Schlafly at the Missouri History Museum in 2014.
For Anne Schlafly Cori, Phyllis Schlafly isn’t just the grassroots warrior who stopped the Equal Rights Amendment. She was also “Mom.” Anne was one of six Schlafly kids growing up in Alton, Illinois, even while their mother became a national political force.

Today, the St. Louis-based Cori is chairman of the organization her mother founded, the Eagle Forum. She’s speaking out about “Mrs. America,” the new FX on Hulu series which debuts April 15 and tells the story of Schlafly’s fight against the ERA.   

Cori has been unable to see the series, and is anxiously awaiting its premiere. But she worries it fails to portray the mother she knew.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Cori will discuss her mother’s life and legacy. She’ll also share her thoughts on her aunt, the late Eleanor Schlafly, a real-life St. Louisan who is portrayed in the series by Jeanne Tripplehorn. 

Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly
In her soon-to-premiere FX limited series “Mrs. America,” creator and showrunner Dahvi Waller introduces viewers to the late St. Louis native Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) in unprecedented, full-color fashion.

Phyllis Schlafly speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
In a few weeks, the St. Louis area will be Ground Zero for the dueling factions of  the Eagle Forum organization set up decades ago by conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly, who died in early September at age 92.

Schlafly’s daughter, Anne Cori, says leaders of the Eagle Forum’s official political arm, which goes by the same name, will gather at the Frontenac Hilton on Jan. 26 for an educational policy conference, followed by a “roundtable’’ of state chairs from around the country.