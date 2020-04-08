Thursday: Phyllis Schlafly's Daughter Recalls The 'Mrs. America' She Knew

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For Anne Schlafly Cori, Phyllis Schlafly isn’t just the grassroots warrior who stopped the Equal Rights Amendment. She was also “Mom.” Anne was one of six Schlafly kids growing up in Alton, Illinois, even while their mother became a national political force.

Today, the St. Louis-based Cori is chairman of the organization her mother founded, the Eagle Forum. She’s speaking out about “Mrs. America,” the new FX on Hulu series which debuts April 15 and tells the story of Schlafly’s fight against the ERA.

Cori has been unable to see the series, and is anxiously awaiting its premiere. But she worries it fails to portray the mother she knew.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Cori will discuss her mother’s life and legacy. She’ll also share her thoughts on her aunt, the late Eleanor Schlafly, a real-life St. Louisan who is portrayed in the series by Jeanne Tripplehorn.

