Thursday: Rabbi Susan Talve Shares What She Observed In Guatemala As Global Justice Fellow

The southern border of the U.S., along with the people who live somewhere beyond it, can seem far removed from the St. Louis region. But for local Rabbi Susan Talve, who recently returned from Guatemala, the difficult situations facing many of America’s southern neighbors feel more urgent than ever.

“I have been to the southern border, to shelters in Mexico,” she wrote last week in the St. Louis Jewish Light, “and recently to Guatemala to witness the human suffering, the injustice and the part American policy continues to play in the instability and migration in the global south.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Talve about her observations during her trip, which took place as part of a Global Justice Fellowship run by the American Jewish World Service.

Talve, who serves the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis, was one of 15 Jewish leaders across the U.S. to make the trek.

