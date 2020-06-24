Thursday: Sheriff, Advocates Brace For Surge Of Evictions In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced St. Louis courts to close, there were about 150 eviction cases in the works. Since then, the St. Louis Sheriff's Department says phones have been ringing off the hook with requests from landlords whose tenants have failed to pay rent.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Sheriff Vernon Betts about how his office is preparing for a surge in evictions once the courts fully reopen. She’ll also talk with housing advocates about their plans for representing tenants and the broader housing crisis they foresee if hundreds of St. Louisans end up being evicted in the months ahead.

Have you struggled to make rent since the pandemic started? Are you a landlord who is struggling to pay the mortgage? Tell us about your experience by tweeting us (@STLonAir), sending an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or sharing your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, and Lara Hamdan. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.