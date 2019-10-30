Thursday: 'Small Circle' Recipes Help Home Chefs Cook Like The St. Louis Pros

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The holiday season often signals a time when people gather together and aim to impress their friends and loved ones with their cooking skills. And now, home chefs can try some recipes not found in the Martha Stewart and Rachel Ray cookbooks.

R.J. Hartbeck and Mary von der Heydt have launched a series of short cookbooks titled “Small Circle,” each showcasing about 10 recipes from noted chefs around St. Louis.

The first one features chef Ben Grupe, the former executive chef of Elaia and Olio, who is opening his own restaurant, Tempus, this year. The second, set for release later this year, features Michael and Tara Gallina of Vicia.

