 Thursday: St. Louis Artist Wins Jury Verdict Against Pop Star Katy Perry | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: St. Louis Artist Wins Jury Verdict Against Pop Star Katy Perry

By 25 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, St. Louis attorney Michael A. Kahn won over a federal jury in a case looking at whether the Katy Perry song "Dark Horse" infringed on the copyright of a 2009 rap song “Joyful Noise” by St. Louis artist Marcus Gray, who is known as Flame. The jury decided that Katy Perry and Capitol Records must pay Gray $2.78 million in damages.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk about this case with Gray’s lawyer, Michael Kahn, as well as copyright expert Micah Zeller of Washington University Libraries.

Have a listen to a mashup of the two songs and let us know what you think. Do you feel the tracks are duplicative? 

Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Music
Copyright
STLPR Talk Shows
Courts

Related Content

St. Louis Story Stitchers Advance Civic Pride Through Performance Art

By 23 hours ago
Aug. 6 2019 Tylea Wilson (at left), poet AnnaLise Cason, and Susan Colangelo, St. Louis Story Stitchers CEO.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Young adults throughout the St. Louis area make up the St. Louis Story Stitchers artists collective. They aim to showcase the region’s culture through performance art, and they work to curb gun violence, which many members have grown up with.

Tylea Wilson is a storyteller with the group, and she regularly performs her poem, “Guardian Angel,” about a friend who was shot and killed.

Sam Page Reflects On His First 100 Days As St. Louis County Executive

By Aug 5, 2019
August 5, 2019 Dr. Sam Page
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Last Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s office dropped a bombshell: a sentencing memo that offered an extraordinary glimpse of an unfiltered Steve Stenger. Captured on federal surveillance, the then-St. Louis County executive revealed himself as profane, vindictive and utterly mercenary.

But for Dr. Sam Page, who replaced Stenger as county executive on the very day that his criminal indictment became public in April, the sentencing memo’s look at the real Steve Stenger was nothing new. Once a Stenger ally, Page soured on his fellow Democrat years before his downfall — and said he wasn’t surprised by the details revealed in the memo.

How St. Louis County’s Jail Population Dropped 22% Over The Course Of A Year

By Jul 30, 2019
Beth Huebner is a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County has significantly reduced its jail population over the past year, as Missouri Lawyers Weekly reported last month. Officials say the drop from an over-capacity total of 1,242 inmates in July 2018 down to 965 as of May 2019 has a lot to do with justice reform efforts that began in the wake of Ferguson protests.

University of Missouri-St. Louis criminologist Beth Huebner has led research in collaboration with the county, its circuit court and service providers – an effort fueled by $4.5 million in grant funding from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Huebner joined host Sarah Fenske to discuss the progress she’s observed in the county system as well as aspects of it still in need of change.