Thursday: St. Louis Artist Wins Jury Verdict Against Pop Star Katy Perry

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, St. Louis attorney Michael A. Kahn won over a federal jury in a case looking at whether the Katy Perry song "Dark Horse" infringed on the copyright of a 2009 rap song “Joyful Noise” by St. Louis artist Marcus Gray, who is known as Flame. The jury decided that Katy Perry and Capitol Records must pay Gray $2.78 million in damages.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk about this case with Gray’s lawyer, Michael Kahn, as well as copyright expert Micah Zeller of Washington University Libraries.

Have a listen to a mashup of the two songs and let us know what you think. Do you feel the tracks are duplicative?

Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.