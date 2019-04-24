Thursday: St. Louis Booksellers Have Big Plans For Independent Bookstore Day This Weekend

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and many of the bookstores in the St. Louis region are going all out for the celebration of an industry that is much more than business.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will discuss this year’s highlights with several store owners and managers who will also provide reading recommendations to listeners.

Joining the discussion will be Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves; Kelly Von Plonski, owner of Subterranean Books in University City; and Renee Woodley, manager of Rolla Books and Toys.

Want to request a reading recommendation from our book experts? Send us your first name and location plus the title of a favorite book as well as one you did not enjoy via tweet (@STLonAir), email (talk@stlpublicradio.org) or our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and we’ll pass your request along.

