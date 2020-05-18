Thursday: St. Louis Libraries Plan A New Normal, Slow Reopening

Mere months ago, the two largest library systems in the St. Louis region kicked off the year 2020 with a major announcement: that their libraries, moving forward, were officially fine-free.

“We’re not about fines,” St. Louis Public Library’s CEO Waller McGuire said at the time. “We’re not about rules. We’re about helping people learn. Helping people enjoy themselves. Helping people gain access to information, which is vital to their lives.”

Weeks later, the change proved to be an unusually prescient one. As both the city and county library facilities closed their doors indefinitely amid the COVID-19 shutdown, both systems were quick to assure patrons that they needn’t worry about returning overdue items during the crisis.

“Due dates on materials will be extended during the closure,” the St. Louis County Library’s website noted. “Patrons are asked to keep materials at home until the library reopens. Book drops will not be available during the closure When the library reopens, you will be given plenty of time to return your materials.”

Now, both library systems are beginning to sketch out cautious reopening plans. The city library system will reopen its book drops on June 1, and five of its branches will be open with limited hours and small browsable collections starting June 10. The county library system has not yet publicly outlined its plans but has them in the works.

During the weeks of being closed to the public, many library staffers remained busy, whether it was providing reading recommendations for a pandemic or supplying more physical sustenance. The county libraries alone have distributed more than 112,000 diapers, 150,000 meals and 28,000 feminine hygiene kits — along with 3,600 books.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk about the wide-ranging roles that libraries have been playing lately — and what their immediate future holds — with Kristen Sorth, director of SLCL, and with SLPL’s McGuire.

