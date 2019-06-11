Thursday: St. Louis Native Brittany Packnett To Discuss Work Around Justice, Making A Difference

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Activist, educator and writer Brittany Packnett returns this week to her hometown of St. Louis – the place where she participated in protests after the police shooting of Michael Brown and was appointed to the Ferguson commission in 2014.

Now based in Washington, where she is Teach for America’s vice president of National Community Alliances, Packnett has been described by former President Barack Obama as a leader whose voice “is going to be making a difference for years to come.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll join St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl for a conversation ahead of her appearance at the Ethical Society of St. Louis Thursday evening. That free event (registration requested) is co-sponsored by Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice and will be moderated by Fox 2 News' Shirley Washington.

Packnett’s work focuses on racial justice, criminal justice reform, and social change and empowerment. She is a co-founder of Campaign Zero and was a 2018 fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

