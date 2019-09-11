Thursday: Stephen Fried Talks About the Fascinating Life of Benjamin Rush

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Dr. Benjamin Rush is not yet the subject of a Ken Burns miniseries, but he ought to be. The Philadelphia physician was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, an anonymous polemicist who helped inspire the Boston Tea Party and the editor of Thomas Paine’s wildly influential “Common Sense.” And, as detailed in a new biography by Stephen Fried, he both treated and became a close friend to several U.S. presidents.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Fried will join us to discuss “RUSH: Revolution, Madness, and the Visionary Doctor Who Became a Founding Father.” His book, which was a finalist for the George Washington Book Prize, is just out in paperback.

In this conversation, Fried will pay special attention to Rush’s role as the medical adviser to the Lewis and Clark expedition. Some of his suggestions may prove surprising.

Related Event

What: Rediscovering Benjamin Rush

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

Have a question or comment about the life and times of Benjamin Rush? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.