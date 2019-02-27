 Thursday: Talking Metro Transit With The New CEO And President Of Bi-State | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Talking Metro Transit With The New CEO And President Of Bi-State

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion about the state of public transportation in the region.

Joining him for the conversation will be Taulby Roach, whose first day as CEO and president of Bi-State Development was Jan. 2.

Roach made a point to ride MetroLink and greet passengers that first day on the job. He’s emphasized a need for greater safety on the transit system since being tapped to lead the agency – and ousted Metro Transit’s top security officials a couple weeks in.

