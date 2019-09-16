Thursday: Western Wear Night Brings Out The Cowboy Fashionista In St. Louisans

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will explore a monthly tradition that takes place at Whiskey Ring on Cherokee Street.

Western Wear Night began late last year when four St. Louisans dressed to impress in Western-themed outfits for the fun of it. With more and more friends started joining in on the shenanigans, it became a third-Tuesday-of-the-month festivity.

In addition to getting to dress up, attendees can expect music entertainment and a vendor market at the regular gatherings.

Joining Thursday’s program to discuss how the event has now managed to attract hundreds of participants will be Ryan Koenig and Lucas Hanner, two of the original members who started the concept.

Related Event

What: Western Wear Night

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Where: The Whiskey Ring (2651 Cherokee St, St. Louis 63118)

