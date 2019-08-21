Thursday: What's The Deal With Airport Privatization In St. Louis?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For more than a year, city officials and an army of consultants have been exploring the possibility of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private entity.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will explore where things stand and what happens next with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Corinne Ruff. Alderwoman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, will join the conversation as well.

Producer’s Note:

We attempted to get representatives of FLY314 and the city to talk about the airport privatization process. Last week, we were told someone from the city would come on the show. Earlier this week we were informed there was a scheduling conflict and no one would be available. We’ve been assured that 19th ward Alderwoman Marlene Davis, who’s chairman of the Board of Aldermen’s Transportation and Commerce Committee, as well as St. Louis Deputy Mayor for Development Linda Martínez, will join us early next month.

