 Tim Youd Will Retype William Gass' Mammoth 'The Tunnel' On Livestream | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tim Youd Will Retype William Gass' Mammoth 'The Tunnel' On Livestream

By 1 hour ago

Artist Tim Youd retypes William Burroughs' "Naked Lunch" at the author's gravesite in St. Louis' Bellefontaine Cemetery in 2018.
Credit Courtesy of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

Tim Youd is an artist, but his medium may surprise you. Youd types. The Los Angeles resident uses old-fashioned typewriters to painstakingly retype classic works. He originally set out to complete 100 novels in 10 years, typing them in unusual places including cemeteries, churches and writers’ residences. In March, he finished his 66th.

In 2018, Youd presented “St. Louis Retyped” at the Contemporary Art Museum, typing works by T.S. Eliot, William S. Burroughs, Stanley Elkin and Marianne Moore at meaningful spots around town. That included CAM itself, as museum-goers looked on.   

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Youd’s new project will have fewer in-person spectators, but it doesn’t lack ambition. Again tackling a St. Louis author and again in collaboration with CAM, Youd will retype William Gass’ 652-page “The Tunnel” using and reusing a single sheet — in his garage. It will be Youd’s longest typing performance to date; he believes it could take a month to complete.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Youd explained that he grew intrigued by the idea of typing “The Tunnel” after viewing the author's manuscripts during his 2018 St. Louis visit. Gass was a professor at Washington University, and the papers are housed in the Washington University Libraries Special Collections. (You can also access many of them online.) 

“I said to myself, ‘Wow, I really need to type this. This is massive, and it’s interesting,’” Youd recalls. “I had wished at that point that ... it was on my schedule, and I knew I had to get back to it.” 

Youd said the novel, while long, offers many rewards. “If you are a reader who values reading at the level of the sentence, and the level of the word, then Gass surprises on every page,” he said.

Listen:

Youd said the book seems uniquely fit for being retyped in a garage during a pandemic. 

“During the course of the quarantine, I was thinking, ‘What could I do? Is there a performance that would fit this particular moment?’ I came upon ‘The Tunnel’ and I thought: ‘This is the ideal quarantine novel. It’s not literally about a quarantine, but it is in effect about a man who’s trapped in his own mind and his own circumstances, and he’s trying to get out of it.”

And, he added, “It felt like a weighty book for this weighty moment, and I’d done my work with CAM St. Louis already, so it felt like a natural extension to do something virtually with them.”

To watch Youd at work, listeners are encouraged to visit tunnelretyped.com. The videostream will be live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT each day.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.
 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Contemporary Art Museum
William Gass
Literature
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

CAM Announces $12 Million Campaign To Strengthen Endowment And Outreach

By Oct 28, 2019
The Contemporary Art Museum hopes to raise $12 million in its latest fundraising campaign. The money would support the museum's endowment, capital improvements and educational programs.
Helene Binet | Contemporary Art Museum

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis plans to secure its long-term future, boost artist support and add services through a $12 million fundraising campaign.

The fundraising initiative already has raised $9.7 million from large donations, including $5 million from Emily Rauh Pulitzer.

Other notable contributors include the Centene Charitable Foundation, the Neidorff Challenge and philanthropists John and Alison Ferring.

Obituary: Author William Gass came to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as an experimental writer

By Willis Ryder Arnold & Dec 12, 2017
William Gass teaches a class at Washington University in 1984
Herb Weitman | Washington University

Updated Dec.12 — On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the life and legacy of noted author and Washington University professor William Gass.

Joining him for the discussion were Lorin Cuoco, co-founder and former associate director of the International Writers Center at Washington University, Stephen Schenkenberg, creator and curator of the website Reading William Gass and author and publisher of "The Ears Mouth Must Move: Essential Interviews of William H. Gass" and William Danforth, chancellor emeritus and member of the Board of Trustees at Washington University.

Gass died on Dec. 6 at his home in St. Louis. He was 93. The former Washington University professor was known for his contributions to fiction, criticism and philosophy. 

An inside look at the legacy of William Gass through his literary papers, peers

By Mar 30, 2018
A painting of William H. Gass hangs in Washington University's Olin Library. (Detail; oil on canvas, 1995, Marion Miller)
Image courtesy of Washington University

The writings of the late author and philosopher William H. Gass have a reputation for being cerebrally intimidating to some would-be readers. But when Joel Minor opened one of Gass’ books for the first time years ago, he was pleasantly surprised by a sense of accessibility.

“I found his work very approachable,” said Minor, who now oversees the Modern Literature Collection where Gass’ literary archive is housed. “‘Middle C’ is, I think, a very engrossing, approachable book. If you go into it knowing it’s not going to be a strictly linear narrative from start to finish, you’re going to be able to follow it and really appreciate his ability to work the language in a unique way in this character’s perspective.”