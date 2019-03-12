 Tiny Desk Concert Contest 2019: How To Enter | St. Louis Public Radio

Tiny Desk Concert Contest 2019: How To Enter

By 21 minutes ago
  • Ms. Paige Alyssa sings at the Tiny Desk STL Happy Hour Concert in 2018. She was one of three local favorites picked by voters.
    Ms. Paige Alyssa sings at the Tiny Desk STL Happy Hour Concert in 2018. She was one of three local favorites picked by voters.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Tiny Desk Concert Contest is now open for 2019, with the minimum age requirement dropped to 18 from 21 years old.

The winners of this year’s contest will play their very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters before starting a national tour with NPR Music. Past winners of the Tiny Desk Contest have won wide acclaim: Oakland blues musician Fantastic Negrito won two Grammy awards. Tank and the Bangas performed at last year’s Coachella. And last year’s winner Naia Izumi signed a contract with Sony Masterworks.

ListenTiny Desk Happy Hour showcases 3 St. Louis bands

Every year, St. Louis Public Radio celebrates all the local bands who enter the Tiny Desk Contest by throwing a happy hour concert. Once all the bands have submitted their videos, we’ll publish a ballot so our listeners can vote for their favorites. The bands with the most votes will play a show later this year.

How to apply

Get to work on your video, because you can enter starting today. All you need is a desk and a song.

Here's how to enter:

  1. Film a video of you or your band performing an original song at a desk. Any desk will do.
  2. Upload your video to YouTube. (Don’t forget to add the hashtag #TinyDeskSTL to your video description!)
  3. Submit your video to the Contest via the online entry form.

NPR Music will be accepting entries through April 14. If you have questions, check out the official rules to make sure you are eligible to win. There is also an FAQ page and an eligibility quiz for an easy answer to their most commonly asked questions. From everyone at St. Louis Public Radio, we wish you the best of luck!

Follow Lindsay on Twitter: @StLouisLindsay.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Tiny Desk Concert contest

Related Content

Tiny Desk Happy Hour showcases 3 St. Louis bands

By Evie Hemphill Apr 5, 2018
STLPR’s Lindsay Toler (at left) and local musician Paige Alyssa discussed the broad spectrum of musical styles demonstrated among the local groups who entered this year’s competition.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

More than 50 St. Louis-area bands responded to the call for submissions to the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest from NPR Music over the past few weeks. And this year, Paige Alyssa made sure her group was one of them.

“[Last year] I was like, ‘Next year I’m going to make sure I get that going,’” Alyssa said on Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air in conversation with host Don Marsh. “And so I got me and my band together, and we got into a practice room at my job and pulled my desk in there, and we set the tone and got the vibe right. And we just did a few takes of ‘The Plug,’ and here we are.”

Counting down your favorite St. Louis Tiny Desk picks: Bruiser Queen

By Willis Ryder Arnold Mar 16, 2017
Bruiser Queen (Morgan Nusbaum and Jason Potter) stand before a giant mural
Provided by Bruiser Queen

Today's the day! We've reached the end of our local Tiny Desk Contest countdown. Our final favorite to highlight? Bruiser Queen

This week, we highlighted the favorite local Tiny Desk Contest submissions ahead of a Tiny Desk STL Happy Hour concert on Thursday,  at Anew, the rooftop venue above the Big Brothers and Big Sisters building in Grand Center.

Counting down your favorite St. Louis Tiny Desk picks: Kenny DeShields

By Willis Ryder Arnold Mar 15, 2017
Kenny DeShields sits at a wooden table smiling wryly
Provided by Kenny DeShields

This week, we're counting down favorite local Tiny Desk Contest submissions ahead of a Tiny Desk STL Happy Hour concert on Thursday,  Anew, the rooftop venue above the Big Brothers and Big Sisters building in Grand Center.

More than 50 St. Louis area acts submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest this year. There were more than  6,000 entrees nationally.

After an intense voting round, we've narrowed down the top five local submissions to the contest, which we are highlighting on our website and on St. Louis on the Air this week. Earlier this week, we brought you interviews with Monkh and the People and Roland Johnson. Yesterday, we heard from Augusta Bottoms Consort.

Today, we turn our attention to Kenny DeShields.