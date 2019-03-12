Tiny Desk Concert Contest 2019: How To Enter

The Tiny Desk Concert Contest is now open for 2019, with the minimum age requirement dropped to 18 from 21 years old.

The winners of this year’s contest will play their very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR headquarters before starting a national tour with NPR Music. Past winners of the Tiny Desk Contest have won wide acclaim: Oakland blues musician Fantastic Negrito won two Grammy awards. Tank and the Bangas performed at last year’s Coachella. And last year’s winner Naia Izumi signed a contract with Sony Masterworks.

Listen: Tiny Desk Happy Hour showcases 3 St. Louis bands

Every year, St. Louis Public Radio celebrates all the local bands who enter the Tiny Desk Contest by throwing a happy hour concert. Once all the bands have submitted their videos, we’ll publish a ballot so our listeners can vote for their favorites. The bands with the most votes will play a show later this year.

How to apply

Get to work on your video, because you can enter starting today. All you need is a desk and a song.

Here's how to enter:

Film a video of you or your band performing an original song at a desk. Any desk will do. Upload your video to YouTube. (Don’t forget to add the hashtag #TinyDeskSTL to your video description!) Submit your video to the Contest via the online entry form.

NPR Music will be accepting entries through April 14. If you have questions, check out the official rules to make sure you are eligible to win. There is also an FAQ page and an eligibility quiz for an easy answer to their most commonly asked questions. From everyone at St. Louis Public Radio, we wish you the best of luck!

Follow Lindsay on Twitter: @StLouisLindsay.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org