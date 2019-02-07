 TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline Likely Was Source Of St. Charles County Oil Spill | St. Louis Public Radio

TransCanada's Keystone Pipeline Likely Was Source Of St. Charles County Oil Spill

By Feb 7, 2019

Updated Feb. 8 with statement from TransCanada – TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone oil pipeline was likely the source of the spill that occurred this week in St. Charles County, according to a statement from the company. An excavation study on Thursday night revealed that Enbridge's Platte pipeline, which runs parallel to the Keystone pipeline, was not the source of the leak. TransCanada workers are continuing to investigate a section of the pipeline to determine the cause of the spill.

Original story from Feb. 7: 

Energy company TransCanada has shut down a part of its Keystone oil pipeline to investigate a leak that occurred in St. Charles County.

A TransCanada technician discovered crude oil near the Keystone base pipeline covering an area of approximately 4,000 square feet at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday. The leak occurred in north St. Charles County on private property, just southeast of Two Branch Marina, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

TransCanada does not know the precise amount that has leaked, but estimates that it was 43 barrels. It’s also unclear which pipeline caused the leak, said Matthew John, public-information officer for TransCanada. Another Canadian energy company, Enbridge, has a pipeline that runs parallel to the Keystone pipeline.

TransCanada is cleaning up and investigating a leak that occurred along its Keystone oil pipeline.
Credit TransCanada Corporation

“Until you can excavate and see the top of the pipes, you can’t really determine which pipeline the release occurred from,” John said.

The company does not know how long the section — which runs from Steele City to Patoka — will be closed. Since Wednesday, workers have been vacuuming up the spill and will dig to find out the source of the leak.

“Our immediate focus is to make sure this site is contained and safe,” John said.

The spill poses no threat to waterways or endangered species, said Brad Harris, chief of the environmental emergency-response section for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. 

A portion of TransCanada Corp's Keystone oil pipeline is shut down due to a spill that covered an area of land about 4,000 square feet in north St. Charles County near Highway C, just southeast of Two Branch Marina. The map shows approximately where the spill took place.
Credit Mapbox, OpenStreetMap

“We were very fortunate in the fact that there’s a natural containment the oil resides,” Harris said.

In the past, environmentalists in Missouri have protested against the Keystone pipeline’s transportation of oil from Canada’s tar sands. Area residents have complained that the low quality of steel the pipeline is made from increases the likelihood of leakage, said John Hickey, director of the Missouri Sierra Club.

“[Leaks] are one more reason on top of climate change to show that tar sands are dangerous and should not be running through our state,” Hickey said.

The Keystone base system pipeline — a separate system than the controversial Keystone XL pipeline — delivers 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta, Canada to Cushing, Oklahoma.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Oil Pipeline
Pipeline Leak
Keystone Pipeline
TransCanada
Missouri Department of Natural Resources
Top Stories

Related Content

End of the line: We visit the Southern Illinois towns where the Dakota Access Pipeline ends

By Feb 14, 2017
Brian Stover's front yard is directly across U.S. 51 from the Patoka Tank Farm.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Brian Stover raises chickens at his house in rural Marion County, Illinois, just across the road from the Patoka Tank Farm where the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline ends — about 75 miles east of St. Louis.