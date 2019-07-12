Treating Local Violence As A Public Health Crisis

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network discussed ongoing violence in the region, as well as solutions which aim to address it as a public health issue.

Poli Rijos of Washington University’s Gun Violence Initiative and Jessica Meyers of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission joined the conversation.

Comments from Marcus McAllister of Cure Violence, an organization which treats violence as an epidemic, were included in the discussion. Cure Violence has visited St. Louis recently as one of the violence prevention programs in contention for $500,000 appropriated in the city’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The city has not yet announced who will receive this funding.

Listen to the discussion:

