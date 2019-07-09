Trump Approves Disaster Aid For Missouri Residents Hit By Flooding And Tornadoes

President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration to help residents in 20 Missouri counties who have experienced major damage from tornadoes and floods this year.

The declaration allows homeowners to apply for grants to cover repair costs and replacement of household items not covered by insurance. Businessowners and farmers also can apply for loans for property damage caused by extreme weather events.

Missouri is among several states that have been hit hard by natural disasters this year, said John Mills, a regional spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We’ve had a lot of disaster activity this season all across the Midwest, had declarations for individual assistance in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri,” Mills said. “So it’s been a very busy year.”

The declaration applies to Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties. Residents also can apply for funds to help pay for temporary housing and receive disaster-related crisis counseling.

In Pike County, about 200 families had to leave flood-damaged homes this year, said Al Murry, the county’s floodplain manager.

The declaration does not apply to local governments, but Mills said that’s likely to follow. Officials in St. Charles County want to apply for disaster aid, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said.

“We’re still waiting for [a declaration] that will allow the county to be reimbursed for our costs in helping fight the flood,” Ehlmann said.

In May, Trump approved Gov. Mike Parson’s request to issue a disaster declaration that allowed local governments in 13 counties to apply for federal assistance.

Individuals and families who want to apply for disaster assistance can call 800-621-3362 or can register online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

