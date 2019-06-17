Tuesday: 20-Plus St. Louis Theater Companies To Perform Short Shows Featuring Recent Works

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Next week, a two-day pop-up theater experience will take place in and around Grand Center. Participants in the 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl will be able to explore new venues while enjoying short performances by over 20 local theater companies.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Holly Edgell will discuss what all the event will entail with Mark Abels, treasurer of West End Players Guild; Christopher Limber, artistic director of Prison Performing Arts; and Peggy Holly, event founder and lead volunteer organizer.

Related Event

What: 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl

When: Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2019

Where: Grand Center

Have a question or comment about the 2019 Grand Center Theatre Crawl? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

