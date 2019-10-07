 Tuesday: Aerial Surveillance Company Makes Pitch To Stop St. Louis Crime | St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Aerial Surveillance Company Makes Pitch To Stop St. Louis Crime

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Persistent Surveillance Systems developed its wide-area motion imagery to help the military in Fallujah. Now a pair of wealthy donors hope to make it financially possible for St. Louis to implement the aerial surveillance system and use it for three years without cost. Some members of the city’s Board of Aldermen are interested. 

Here’s how it works:

Pilots flying high over an area capture images that can be used later to zoom in on the scene of a crime. They can then follow anyone at the scene back or forward in time, allowing for a determination of where they came from or where they later went. By highlighting which security cameras those people pass along the way, the images could make it easy to identify them. It’s a huge leap forward in surveillance technology. 

Ross McNutt, the company’s CEO, will join us by phone on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to explain why he thinks the system could be a boon to a city that’s suffered high rates of violent crime. We’ll also hear from community activist Cedric “C-Sharp” Redmon, who believes the city could benefit from giving the technology a chance. 

Joining the discussion will be Alderwoman Annie Rice, who says Persistent Surveillance Systems’ technology raises serious privacy concerns.

