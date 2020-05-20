Tuesday: The Arch's Mike Ward Has Served The National Park Service For 37 Years

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When the Gateway Arch underwent renovation back in July 2015, Mike Ward moved back to St. Louis to become superintendent of Gateway Arch National Park. But his time with the National Park Service goes way back to 1983.

He began his now 37-year career with the National Park Service in his hometown of Springfield, Illinois, at the Abraham Lincoln National Historic site. From there he became the facilities manager and then superintendent of the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis.

Eventually, he left the region for Minnesota. There he worked to renovate Voyageurs National Park, as well as further international relations in coordination with Canadian officials. Now, he’s back.

What’s it like managing the Gateway Arch compared to the other three? On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll tell us. Ward will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about these cherished sites and what it takes to keep them going.

