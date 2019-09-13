Tuesday: Author James Brandon Discusses His YA Novel Set In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour next Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

“Soul Train” was on TV. Groovy teachers were teaching “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” to the high school English classes. David Bowie stopped by Kiel Auditorium to promote a little album called “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” Was there a more idyllic time to be a teenager than Creve Coeur in the early 1970s?

For Jonathan, the protagonist of James Brandon’s new young adult novel, “Ziggy, Stardust & Me,” it isn’t quite that simple. Sure, the music is incredible. But Jonathan is gay. And in St. Louis in 1973, that means intense and even painful therapy.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the novel, which has its launch party in St. Louis on September 18 as part of Bookfest. Joining the conversation will be author James Brandon, a St. Louis native who makes his fiction debut with “Ziggy, Stardust & Me.”

Brandon will discuss his book as well as his personal journey. An actor, he also co-directed the documentary film “Corpus Christi: Playing with Redemption.” The film details his decades-long journey touring in a production of the titular Terrence McNally play, which depicts Jesus as a gay man in the eponymous Texas city.

Related Event

What: St. Louis Launch Party: James Brandon

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108)

Did you grow up gay in the St. Louis suburbs in the 1960s or ‘70s? Do you have a question or comment for author James Brandon? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.