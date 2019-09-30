Tuesday: Author Meaghan Winter Examines How Democrats Lost Missouri In "All Politics Is Local"

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In May 2016, New York-based journalist Meaghan Winter made a trip to Missouri, one that would ultimately inspire her new book. While watching the Republican-dominated state legislature in Jefferson City push through bills on abortion, guns and voter ID in a single day, Winter realized just how outmatched Missouri Democrats had become. What was once a purple state had become solidly red — with GOP representatives handily passing legislation that just years before might have felt too extreme.

Winter’s exploration of the roots of that phenomenon, as well her prescription to Democrats eager to reverse it, is the subject of “All Politics Is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight For The States.” And on Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll join us in studio to discuss what she found in writing the book.

Winter argues that the Democratic Party and its donors have focused on national races and issues to the detriment of progressives. Her book is an indictment of what she sees as a short-sighted strategy that has allowed Republicans to dominate in statehouses across the country.

But it’s not necessarily hopeless for Missouri Democrats. Winter’s book contrasts Democrats’ failures in Missouri with their surge in Colorado. On the show, we’ll discuss what Colorado activists are doing differently, and whether those strategies might apply here.

Related Event

What: Left Bank Books Presents “All Politics Is Local”

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Where: Ethical Society of St. Louis (9001 Clayton Rd., St. Louis MO 63117)

