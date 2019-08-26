Tuesday: Big Muddy Canoe Trips Are Reintroducing St. Louisans To Their Mighty Mississippi

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Despite its ever-present vastness along the Missouri-Illinois border, the Mississippi River is easy for locals to take for granted. And all too often, residents completely avoid the river.

It’s one thing to drive above it on a highway or eat a meal at a restaurant overlooking the water; relatively few actually travel its meandering length. But the people behind Big Muddy Adventures are aiming to change that, one canoe trip at a time.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with the company’s founder and lead guide, Mike Clark, who is better known as “Muddy Mike.” Also participating in the discussion will be Roo Yawitz, general manager of Big Muddy Adventures.

Listeners will also hear from some enthusiastic recent passengers.

