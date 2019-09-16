 Tuesday: Bill McClellan On 39 Years At The St. Louis Post-Dispatch | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Bill McClellan On 39 Years At The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

2 hours ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Bill McClellan has been entertaining and enlightening the readers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 39 years, almost all of them as its columnist. Today, even as he battles cancer for a second time, he continues to file regular dispatches that probe the city’s past and its future with insight and good humor.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, McClellan will join us to talk about his journey from Chicago native to St. Louis icon. He wouldn’t put it that way, of course. But facts are facts. We’ll talk to him about what he’s witnessed, what he hopes his legacy will be and what his hopes are for the city where he’s made his name.

Bill McClellan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Newspaper Industry
STLPR Talk Shows

