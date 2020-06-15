Tuesday: Books On Racism Have St. Louisans Doing The Work

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Racism isn’t just a topic in the streets, as St. Louis has joined cities across the nation in marching against police brutality toward people of color. It’s also a topic at bookstores and libraries, as readers increasingly seek out books that examine and critique racism.

That’s true nationally and locally. Nine of the top 10 books on the most recent New York Times’ bestseller list were focused on topics related to race. And at Left Bank Books in the Central West End, staffers can’t even keep display copies of some key books on racism in stock. Bookseller Danielle King says one of every two or three to-go orders (the shop is still only open for curbside or delivery) includes a book about racism.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, King will join us to discuss this surge in interest. A PhD political science student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, she will also recommend titles for the reader seeking to learn more on this topic.

