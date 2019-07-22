Tuesday: Branson Mayor, Fire Chief Reflect On Last Summer’s Duck Boat Tragedy

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Friday marked the one-year anniversary of a tragic accident that killed 17 people near Branson, Missouri, one of the state’s biggest family vacation destinations. The drownings occurred when a Ride the Ducks boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake in neighboring Stone County.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Branson Mayor Edd Akers and Fire Chief Ted Martin will talk with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin. They’ll look back on the day of the tragedy as well as discuss efforts to support victims and their families and bring healing to the Branson community.

