 Tuesday: Branson Mayor, Fire Chief Reflect On Last Summer’s Duck Boat Tragedy | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Branson Mayor, Fire Chief Reflect On Last Summer’s Duck Boat Tragedy

By 8 minutes ago

Seventeen people lost their lives in last summer's duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.
Credit Paul Sableman | Flickr

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last Friday marked the one-year anniversary of a tragic accident that killed 17 people near Branson, Missouri, one of the state’s biggest family vacation destinations. The drownings occurred when a Ride the Ducks boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake in neighboring Stone County.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Branson Mayor Edd Akers and Fire Chief Ted Martin will talk with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin. They’ll look back on the day of the tragedy as well as discuss efforts to support victims and their families and bring healing to the Branson community.

Have a question or comment about the duck boat tragedy, a year later? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Branson
Duck Boats
Edd Akers
Ted Martin
Healing
Tragedy
water safety
STLPR Talk Shows