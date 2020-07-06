Tuesday: Brian Owens Is Building A 'Creative Ecosystem' In North St. Louis County

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Brian Owens has big plans for his neighborhood in Ferguson, for north St. Louis County as a whole and for the artists he’s working to nurture. The talented soul singer is the founder of two related entities — the Life Arts nonprofit and the Life Creative Group — both of which seek to nurture and support rising artists.

But it’s much larger than that. Owens said he sees the two entities as building something bigger than the sum of their parts.

“It’s a creative ecosystem,” he explained.

That ecosystem now includes an artists-in-residence program, which now includes three different houses on his block in Ferguson. It includes fellowships and internships for up-and-coming creatives. And, in time, it will include a brick-and-mortar headquarters, thanks to the donation of a building in Normandy.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Owens will join us to discuss how the two years of funding recently awarded to his organization has allowed him to kick his goals to the next level — and what comes next for the Life Creative umbrella.

