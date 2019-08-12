Tuesday: Building A Better Online Comment Section

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Last week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch unveiled a new online comment system. Declaring its old Facebook-based model “broken,” the daily newspaper explained that community moderation and a scoring system for commenters would give greater prominence to readers who “consistently drive positive conversation.”

On Tuesday, Post-Dispatch reader engagement editor Beth O’Malley will join us in studio on St. Louis on the Air to discuss how the new system is working – and the difficulties of keeping online conversation civil in this angry age. Lindsay Toler, the digital engagement producer for St. Louis Public Radio, will also join the show. She’ll explain why the station did away with comments on its website and discuss some alternative sources of listener feedback it’s now cultivating.

