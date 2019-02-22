Tuesday: The Causes, Consequences And Potential Mitigation Of Residential Segregation

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with Mark Abbott and Catalina Freixas – the co-editors of the new book "Segregation By Design: Conversations And Calls For Action In St. Louis."

Abbott is a professor emeritus at Harris-Stowe State University, and Freixas is assistant professor in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University.

Their book features a variety of locally based conversations, as well as essays by St. Louisans in response to those conversations, reflecting on the experience of segregation in America and how it might be addressed.

Have a question or comment for our guests? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.