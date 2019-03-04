Tuesday: Comparing Mardi Gras Celebrations In St. Louis And Brazil

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will explore Mardi Gras - or Fat Tuesday – festivities here in St. Louis and elsewhere. Joining the discussion will be Mack Bradley, Mardi Gras Foundation board member, to discuss the holiday’s history in the region.

Also participating in the conversation will be musician Moacyr Marchini, a native Brazilian who moved to St. Louis in the early ‘90s. Marchini founded Samba Bom, a Midwest-based music ensemble that performs “the authentic sounds of Brazil mixed with the flavor of carnival.” The band performs at various Mardi Gras celebrations in the region.

