Tuesday: A Conversation With Karen Foss, Longtime St. Louis Television Personality

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For 27 years, Karen Foss was a familiar face for many people in the St. Louis region. She worked as a TV anchorwoman for KSDK (Channel 5) from 1979 until her retirement in 2006.

Foss has since moved away from the city where she played such a significant role in news coverage. But she’ll be back in town this week and will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air for a conversation with host Don Marsh.

She’ll be making another trip to St. Louis later this spring as the honorary chair and emcee of Craft Alliance’s Makers Ball set for May 3.

