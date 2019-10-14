 Tuesday: A Conversation With NPR Correspondent Aarti Shahani | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: A Conversation With NPR Correspondent Aarti Shahani

By 2 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

NPR’s Silicon Valley correspondent Aarti Shahani has written a memoir about her family’s journey from pre-partition India to Casablanca to New York. It’s called “Here We Are: American Dreams, American Nightmares.” 

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Shahani about her family’s story and the way the American dream can become complicated by reality.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Immigration
Immigration Policy
Immigrants
Memoir
Books
Author
Novel Neighbor
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Dr. Marty Makary On Why Health Care Costs Keep Skyrocketing — And What To Do About It

By Oct 2, 2019
Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University joins Wednesday's program.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Much of the conversation about contemporary American health care revolves around money more than actual medicine. But given the crushing costs associated with seemingly every aspect of the industry, that focus isn’t so surprising.

As Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University notes in his newly published book, “The Price We Pay: What Broke American Healthcare — And How To Fix It,” one in five Americans currently has medical debt in collections.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Makary joined host Sarah Fenske to talk about his research into why costs are skyrocketing — and what can be done to redesign the broken U.S. health care system.

Bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson discusses his most recent work

By Kelly Moffitt Sep 1, 2017
St. Louis-based author Ridley Pearson.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview was re-broadcast on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday (Labor Day), September 4.

Originally published April 4, 2017:

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by bestselling St. Louis author Ridley Pearson to discuss his Disney side.