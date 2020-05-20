Tuesday: COVID-19 Crisis Heightens Substance Use Concerns — But There May Be Some Positives

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The current era of social isolation and job loss has proved a challenging one for everyone. But for people with a substance use disorder or who are in recovery, the COVID-19 crisis can present even more difficulties.

Daily life in the age of coronavirus is riddled with stressors, and stress can lead to an increase in substance use — as well as the possibility of relapse for those working to stay sober. And while virtual versions of critical support systems are still possible in many cases, face-to-face accountability and social opportunities are indeed diminished.

But along with those concerns, there’s also reason for hope. Jenny Armbruster of the St. Louis-based organization NCADA sees what she’s described as some “unintended positive side effects” of all of this, too.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, she’ll join host Sarah Fenske to talk about substance use disorder, relapse and having tough conversations in the midst of COVID-19 upheaval.

The broadcast will also include comments from two local people who are in recovery, and the talk show team is eager to include other listeners’ perspectives as well.

Have you found yourself turning to alcohol or other substances more than you would like in the midst of this pandemic? We’d love to hear your story and also get our expert’s take on your situation. Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

