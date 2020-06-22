Tuesday: COVID-19 Treatment Developed In St. Louis Begins Human Trials

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

COVID-19 remains a mystery in many ways, but as it continues to rampage through the world’s population, some things are becoming more clear. One of them is that cytokine storms — described as a “deranged immune response” to the virus, in which the body literally attacks its own cells instead of the invading coronavirus — appear to be one reason some patients end up extremely ill.

A drug developed in St. Louis aims to combat those cytokine storms. Known as ATI-450, the drug was originally conceived for other purposes but could become an effective treatment for the coronavirus’ sickest patients. Human trials are now underway at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

ATI-450 was developed by Confluence Discovery Technologies, a home-grown biotech company. The company was acquired by Pennsylvania-based Aclaris Therapeutics in 2017, but its researchers remain based here in Cortex’s BioSTL building.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Confluence Discovery Technologies’ executive vice president of research and development, Joe Monahan, will explain how the company got to this point — and what he hopes will come out of the Kansas City trials.

