Tuesday: 'Crip Camp' And The Disability Rights Revolution

A rundown camp in the Catskills ended up fomenting the disability rights movement. That’s the remarkable story told in the acclaimed “Crip Camp” documentary, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and is now on Netflix.

The documentary has won raves for its unflinching depiction of how Camp Jened brought together young people with wide-ranging disabilities and allowed them to experience life without their parents. The community they formed and self-reliance they cultivated within it led to the landmark 1977 protests that opened doors for disabled people — and, ultimately, to the Americans with Disability Act, or ADA.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the disability rights movement and “Crip Camp” with Judith Heumann. After a bout with polio, Heumann had to use a wheelchair and fight for inclusion in the educational system. She attended Camp Jened for years, and is featured in the film both as a young woman in archival footage and a celebrated disability rights activist in contemporary interviews.

Joining the discussion will be Colleen Starkloff, the founder of St. Louis’ own Starkloff Disability Institute.

