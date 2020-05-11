Tuesday: ‘Day One’ Highlights A St. Louis School’s Focus On Immigrant And Refugee Students

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The documentary “Day One” follows a group of teenage refugees enrolled at a unique public school in St. Louis. The school only enrolls refugees and immigrants.

“Over the course of a year, we watch the kids progress through layers of grief and loss as they attend school, forge new friendships, and prepare to be mainstreamed into local public high schools,” according to the filmmakers.

The film is now playing on PBS stations around the country, including the Nine Network.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, the documentary’s producer and director, Lori Miller, will talk with Sarah Fenske about what she learned while filming these students.

Related Event

What: “Day One” airs on the Nine Network

When: 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Have a question or comment about “Day One”? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.