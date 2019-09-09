Tuesday: DeBunking The Myth Of A Link Between Mass Shootings And Mental Illness

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are some ways you can listen live.

After the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead last year, President Donald Trump linked the prevalence of gun violence to mental illness. That sentiment came up again after recent shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Dr. Jessica Gold, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, says that there is no factual link between mental illness and violence against others. In fact, she says that “people with mental health disorders are more likely to be victims of a violent crime than the perpetrators.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Gold about why there is a perceived link between mental illness and violence and the danger that belief poses to society.

