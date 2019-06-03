Tuesday: A Dozen Bands From Near, Far Gather In St. Louis This Week For Twangfest 23

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For the 23rd year in a row, Twangfest is gathering musicians from around the country in St. Louis this week for a several-day-long celebration of Americana music.

Described by its all-volunteer organizers as “the big top of a musical three-ring circus,” the nonprofit festival is this time around bringing in everyone from the Columbia, Missouri-based Burney Sisters and The Delines of Portland, Oregon, to the rock band Superchunk.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk with John Wendland, one of the organizers of Twangfest 23 as well as a member of Rough Shop, and with Seth Porter of the St. Louis-based Essential Knots.

Rough Shop is part of the Wednesday evening lineup at Off Broadway, and The Essential Knots will open for Superchunk on Saturday.

Related Event

What: Twangfest 23

When: Nightly shows Wednesday through Saturday, June 5 to 8, 2019

Where: Off Broadway (3508 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118)

