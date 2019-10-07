Tuesday: Emotional Support Animals Draw Controversy In The Air And In Neighborhoods

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Do a quick Google Image search of “emotional support animals,” and you’ll see various photos of animals on planes or in airports dressed in vests denoting their purpose. Under the Air Carrier Access Act, passengers needing to travel with an emotional support animal can do so with documentation or even a vest.

There are limitations.

United Airlines had to change its policy after a passenger attempted to board a plane with their emotional support peacock. The airline stated that the fowl was barred from the plane because it “did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.”

United changed its policy for emotional-support animals. That peacock still can’t board. https://t.co/YD5NNW69I4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2018

Emotional support animals have drawn pushback on land as well. In St. Louis, a woman in Creve Coeur is fighting to keep custody of her three emotional support monkeys after neighbors complained at City Hall. Creve Coeur classifies a monkey as an "inherently dangerous animal," along with alligators, lions and pythons.

So what rights do owners of emotional support animals have? And are some abusing the designation in order to fly with pets or keep nuisance species?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will discuss the purpose of emotional support animals, how they differ from standard service animals or pets, and what the law says about them.

Joining the discussion will be Cassie Boness, a Ph.D. psychology student at the University of Missouri. She co-authored the study, “Emotional support animal assessments: Toward a standard and comprehensive model for mental health professionals,” published by the American Psychological Association. Also joining the conversation will be Dan Kolde, a local attorney who specializes in animal cases.

