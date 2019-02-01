Tuesday: The Evolving Role – And Shifting Spaces – Of Today's Public Libraries

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the evolving role of libraries in society – and their particular importance to smaller communities in our region.

Joining the discussion will be Scott Bonner, library director for the Ferguson Public Library District; Steve Campbell, library director for Scenic Regional Library, which serves nine communities and towns in Eastern Missouri; and John Mueller, founder of JEMA and a lead architect on a series of renovated and newly constructed Scenic Regional Library spaces.

