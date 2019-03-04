Tuesday: Food Insecurity In The St. Louis Region

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion with representatives from Food Outreach, Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Foodbank about the organizations’ similarities and differences – as well as ways to support their distinctive efforts.

Joining the discussion will be Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank; Lucinda Perry, director of strategic initiatives for Operation Food Search; and Julie Pole, executive director of Food Outreach.

Have a question or comment about food insecurity in the St. Louis region? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.